Opposition forms committee headed by Sharad Yadav to save country’s ‘composite culture’

Sharad Yadav said that it was decided that convention which was held earlier this month will continue to be held in different states of the country. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday announced formation of a committee as part of its move to save the country’s “composite culture”, with rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav as the convener of the 14-party group, which includes leaders from the Congress and the Left.

Anand Sharma of the Congress, the CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, Ram Gopal Yadav of the SP, Veer Singh of the BSP, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the TMC, Tariq Anwar of the NCP, Manoj Jha of the RJD and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD are among its members, Yadav said in a statement.

He said it was proposed in the ‘Sajha Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ held on 17 August that in order to save our composite culture in consonance with the preamble of the Constitution, committees at the national as well as state level will be formed.

“It was, therefore, resolved that the national committee may be formed immediately and the committees at the states level may be announced later on,” Yadav said. He further said that it was decided that convention which was held earlier this month will continue to be held in different states of the country.

Former Jharkhand chief ministers Hement Soren and Babu Lal Marandi, Gujarat MLA Chhotu Vasava, Danish Ali of JD(S) and Prakash Ambedkar are also its members.