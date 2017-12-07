China says Indian drone ‘invaded’ its airspace, crashed

The Indian army said the unmanned aerial vehicle was on a “regular training mission” when ground control lost contact with it and it crossed over the demarcation line. Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP

Beijing: China lodged an official protest with India on Thursday after charging that an Indian drone had “invaded” its airspace before crashing, months after the two sides ended a tense border standoff.

Beijing said the incident occurred “recently” at the border separating Sikkim and Tibet, but it did not say exactly where and when.

The Indian army said the unmanned aerial vehicle was on a “regular training mission” when ground control lost contact with it “due to some technical problem” and it crossed over the demarcation line.

The Chinese foreign ministry urged India to “stop the activities” of drones near the border after the UAV “invaded” its airspace.

“The action of the Indian side violated China’s territory and is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the border area,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.

“China is dissatisfied with this and lodged solemn representations with the Indian side,” he said, referring to the official diplomatic protest.

A Chinese army official said earlier that border troops “took a professional and responsible attitude” and carried out identification verification of the device.

“We will earnestly fulfil our mission of duty and firmly defend the sovereignty and security of our country,” the deputy director of the Chinese army’s western theatre combat bureau, Zhang Shuili, said in a statement.

The Indian army said the country’s border security personnel “immediately alerted” their Chinese counterparts to locate the UAV.

“The exact cause of the incident is under investigation,” Indian army spokesman colonel Aman Anand said in a statement.

“The matter is being dealt with in accordance with the established protocols through institutional mechanisms to deal with situations along the India-China border areas.”