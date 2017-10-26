Govt plans policies to boost foreign participation in oil and gas
India will announce new policies to help global companies participate more in its oil and gas sector, says oil secretary K.D. Tripathi
Mumbai: India will announce new policies to help global companies participate more in its oil and gas sector, oil secretary K. D. Tripathi said on Thursday.
India, which imports about 80% of its oil needs, wants to boost its local oil output.
First Published: Thu, Oct 26 2017. 12 31 PM IST
