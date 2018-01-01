 New helpline number for income tax e-filing - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

New helpline number for income tax e-filing

The income tax department has separate helpline numbers to take questions and queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces
Last Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 03 40 PM IST
PTI
The income tax department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The income tax department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The income tax department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online.

The department issued an advisory and said: “Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Help desk number is: India Toll Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+918046122000.”

Taxpayers use the e-filing portal of the department to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other income tax related tasks on the web portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

“The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal,” a senior official said.

The department has separate helpline numbers to take questions and queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces.

First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 03 40 PM IST
Topics: Income Tax Department helpline numbers IT helpline contact number IT helpline toll free number Income tax returns

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »