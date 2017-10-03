Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis invites Narayan Rane to join NDA
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday invited Narayan Rane to join the National Democratic Alliance. Rane said he will decide in two days.
Fadnavis’s invitation to Rane comes two days after the former Congress leader announced the formation of a new political party named Maharashtra Swabhiman Party, which he indicated might join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, if invited.
Rane, who started his political career with the Shiv Sena, quit the Congress in September. On Sunday, he said that the new political party would soon be registered. “The decision whether to join the NDA would be taken after the new party is registered and if we are invited to join,” Rane said.
On Monday, Mint reported that the BJP in Maharashtra has informally invited Rane to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a senior BJP leader and minister in the Maharashtra government. His move, however, poses before BJP a twin dilemma: how to accommodate Rane in the state cabinet, and how not to upset ally Shiv Sena that still harbours a grudge against Rane.
