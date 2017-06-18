Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sun, Jun 18 2017. 09 13 AM IST

Missing sailors found dead in ship damaged off Japan: US navy

US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size off eastern Japan early on Saturday

AFP
The damaged USS Fitzgerald after the collision on Saturday. Photo: AP
The damaged USS Fitzgerald after the collision on Saturday. Photo: AP

Latest News »

Yokosuka, Japan: The US Navy said a number of missing sailors were found dead in damaged areas of a destroyer that collided with a container ship off Japan’s coast, with Japanese public broadcaster NHK saying all seven crew had died.

“The sailors were located by divers, deceased. Taken to USNH Yokosuka for ID,” the Commander of US Naval Forces in Japan said on Twitter. In a separate statement that did not confirm the deaths, the US 7th Fleet said a “number” of crew had been found.

“As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments,” it added.

“They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified.”

First Published: Sun, Jun 18 2017. 09 13 AM IST
Topics: US sailors missing US sailors USS Fitzgerald US Navy Japan

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share