AIADMK to sack 6 office bearers supporting T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday decided to sack six office-bearers supporting sidelined party leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, a day after he won the RK Nagar bypoll here with a thumping margin of 40,000 votes.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by top party office-bearers O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami, AIADMK sources said. The party decided to remove, among others, key Dhinakaran aides P. Vetrivel and Thangatamilselvan, AIADMK district secretary in Chennai and Theni respectively, the sources said.

Though AIADMK supporters are divided between Dhinakaran and the Palaniswami-led camps, many office-bearers from the rival group hold party posts.

In a jolt to the ruling dispensation, Dhinakaran defeated its candidate E. Madhusudhanan by 40,707 votes in the 21 December RK Nagar bypoll. The votes were counted on Sunday.