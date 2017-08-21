Partial phase of Great American Eclipse begins
Sky-watchers in the US West Coast state of Oregon start seeing the partial phase of what is being billed as the Great American Eclipse, with ‘totality’ soon to follow
Madras (US): Sky-watchers in the US West Coast state of Oregon on Monday started to see the partial phase of what is being billed as the Great American Eclipse, with “totality”—when the Moon blocks out light from the Sun—soon to follow.
At about 9:35pm (IST), eclipse fans in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were the first to be able to witness the phenomenon—the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will move across the US from coast to coast.
Totality will begin at 10:46pm (IST) over Oregon and end roughly 90 minutes later at 12:18am (IST) over Charleston, South Carolina.
The path of totality is about 70 miles (113km) wide and will pass through 14 states.
First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 10 28 PM IST
