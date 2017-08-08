CPM may penalise Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee over lifestyle

Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from 2 June, pending investigation into his lifestyle. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: The West Bengal state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), on Tuesday recommended to the central committee the removal of Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee from the state panel following an internal probe into allegations about his lifestyle.

While acknowledging the student leader’s contribution to the party, Surjya Kanta Mishra, a politburo member and the state secretary of the CPM, on Tuesday said Banerjee will be “penalised in some manner”, but should not be expelled from the party.

Banerjee was suspended from 2 June, pending investigation into his alleged unbecoming lifestyle. The suspension will continue until the central committee decided on action to be taken against him.