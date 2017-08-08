Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics » Policy
Last Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 10 18 PM IST

CPM may penalise Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee over lifestyle

CPM’s West Bengal committee recommends to politburo removal of Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee from state panel following an internal probe into allegations about his lifestyle
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from 2 June, pending investigation into his lifestyle. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from 2 June, pending investigation into his lifestyle. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: The West Bengal state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), on Tuesday recommended to the central committee the removal of Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee from the state panel following an internal probe into allegations about his lifestyle.

While acknowledging the student leader’s contribution to the party, Surjya Kanta Mishra, a politburo member and the state secretary of the CPM, on Tuesday said Banerjee will be “penalised in some manner”, but should not be expelled from the party.

Banerjee was suspended from 2 June, pending investigation into his alleged unbecoming lifestyle. The suspension will continue until the central committee decided on action to be taken against him.

First Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 10 18 PM IST
Topics: CPM Ritabrata Banerjee West Bengal CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share