No Chinese troops in Doklam plateau: India

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected recent media reports that said Chinese troops had again occupied the Doklam plateau in Bhutan, which was the scene of a tense standoff between India and China for 73 days earlier this year.

“There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the 28th August disengagement,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement. “The status quo prevails in this area. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” the statement said.

A report in the India Today news magazine last week said China had amassed troops on the plateau again, after India and China announced a pull-out in 28 August.

The Doklam standoff was triggered when Chinese troops started constructing a road on the plateau that Bhutan claims as its territory. Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special security arrangement intervened to keep Chinese troops at bay. India said the action to construct the road changed the status quo and expressed concern that the road will allow China to cut off access to northeastern states.

Another report in The Times of India earlier this week had said that China was now upgrading and widening its existing motorable road in Dokalam.