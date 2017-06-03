EVM challenge: EC kicks off its hackathon, NCP, CPI-M only contenders

BSP and AAP had alleged that the machines used in the recent assembly elections were tampered with and favoured the BJP. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) kicked off its Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) challenge on Saturday morning in the backdrop of a lukewarm response from political parties with only Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM registering as challengers. EC’s open challenge to prove that the EVMs were not tamper proof comes in the backdrop of a growing chorus by opposition parties questioning credibility of the machines.

On Saturday morning, representatives from both Sharad Pawar led NCP and CPM arrived at the national headquarters of the EC and began with taking detailed demonstrations on working of EVMs by poll officials. The challenge will go on for nearly four hours and both the political parties will take it on simultaneously in two different halls.

A total of 14 EVMs have been brought from the strong rooms of recently concluded polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand for the challenge. Since neither of the two political parties had expressed which particular EVM they want to use, EC would be providing four each from the 14 available, the rest would be back ups.

The EVM challenge comes a day after the Uttarakhand high court stayed a plea challenging the constitutionality of the challenge and said that there is no scope to doubt the fair working of the voting machines. It also added, according to a news report by the PTI, that as a form of greater good of the public, all national, state and other political parties, NGOs and individuals, electronic media, press, radio, social media, and other platforms have been barred from criticising the use of EVMs in the recent state assembly elections until the decision of election-related petitions are pending in the court of law.

Several critics of the EVM, particularly Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress party and one of the first critics since the assembly polls this year — Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have stayed away from the challenge.

Interestingly, AAP is holding its own version of an EVM challenge on Saturday after the EC rejected its demand for changes in the rules. The party had said on Friday that it was going to invite technical experts from political parties, EC and also the companies which provide the EVMs to the poll panel, for the challenge. AAP had conducted a ‘show and tell’ in the Delhi assembly to demonstrate tampering.