Last Modified: Sat, Jun 03 2017. 12 51 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath asks officials not to make special arrangements for his visits

Yogi Adityanath’s directive comes amid reports that a window AC, sofa and a carpet were installed at a martyred BSF constable’s residence ahead of the CM visit

A file photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: “We are people who sit on the floor,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials while directing them not make special arrangements when he tours the state.

“Honouring the people of the state is in fact the honour of the chief minister,” Adityanath told officials on Friday. “No special arrangements should be made for me during visits, inspections and other programmes... we are people who sit on the floor,” the chief minister added.

The directive comes amid reports that a window AC, sofa and a carpet were given to martyred Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Prem Sagar’s family in Deoria when the chief minister had called on them. The family said they were taken aback when authorities removed the air conditioner, sofa and carpet soon after the chief minister left their place.

“Officials took away the carpet, sofa and AC soon after Adityanath left our residence,” Dayasagar, the martyr’s brother, was quoted as saying. There was, however, no official word on it.

There were also reports that the Kushinagar administration provided soap and shampoo to members of the scheduled caste Mushahar community ahead of a visit by Adityanath. They were reportedly asked to meet the chief minister after a proper bath.

First Published: Sat, Jun 03 2017. 12 51 PM IST