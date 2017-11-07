Demonetisation a reckless step, organised loot: Manmohan Singh
Ahmedabad: Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s demonetisation exercise as a reckless step, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said scrapping higher value currency notes was organised loot and legalised plunder.
None of its objectives were achieved, Singh said during an interactive session on the current state of the economy with businesspersons and traders.
“Demonetisation was organised loot and legalised plunder,” he said during his visit to poll-bound Gujarat.
Hitting out at the government over the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), Singh said compliance requirements under GST had become a nightmare for small businesses.
He also criticised the Centre’s ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project and dubbed it an exercise in vanity.
Singh’s visit comes a day before Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to tour Surat on the anniversary of the government’s announcement of the demonetisation exercise. Opposition parties are observing “black day” on Wednesday.
Latest News »
- Titan sees jewellery sales rising more than 25% in fiscal 2017-18
- ICICI Bank board approves part stake sale in ICICI Securities IPO
- Altico Capital receives board approval to raise Rs2,000 crore debt
- Tata Motors cuts debt costs with first offshore loan in 2 years
- Jyothy Laboratories Q2 profit rises 47% at Rs46 crore
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
MakeMyTrip’s revenues power ahead, but investors unimpressed
KEC International to tide over GST-led blip in revenue and order inflows
HDFC Standard Life IPO opens today amid listlessness in insurance stocks
Torrent stretches its balance sheet to acquire Unichem’s India business
Petcoke ban in NCR: Cement firms should not be worried just yet