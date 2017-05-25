7th Pay Commission: Review on allowances to be out by 1 June, says report

The Lavasa Committee on 28 April had suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: In a relief to Central government employees, the update on allowances as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission will be out by 1 June, said media reports.

Cabinet secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha has assured that the updates on the reformed allowance structure recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will be revealed by 1 June, reported Business Today, citing media reports.

He said the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) will go through the review report by Ashok Lavasa-led Committee of Allowances on or before 1 June, and will reveal the findings on the same date.

Afterwards, the team of secretaries from various government departments will consolidate the same findings and send them to the Cabinet for approval, according to the Business Today report.

Earlier, the Lavasa Committee on 28 April had suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence, after examining the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Mint reported on 19 May.

The CPC had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance.

The Union cabinet had in April cleared important proposals relating to modifications in the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) recommendations on pay and pension benefits in the course of their implementation.