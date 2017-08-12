Livemint

Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing in KG sector in Jammu and Kashmir

An army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI
File photo. A defence spokesman said the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts at around 5pm on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Jammu: An army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday evening, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts at around 5pm on Saturday. “The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” he said.

In the exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar (42), resident of Madhya Pradesh, was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said. Tomar, who hailed from Tarsana village in Morena district in MP, is survived by his wife Omavati Devi, a son and a daughter, the spokesman said.

“He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

