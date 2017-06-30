GST launch live updates: GST Council meeting at 7pm ahead of rollout

New Delhi: The much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be rolled out from midnight tonight from the historic Central Hall of Parliament in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley and other Cabinet ministers, many chief ministers and senior government officials. The main function will begin from 11pm. The Congress and the Left parties have decided to skip the launch.

The GST will replace more than a dozen central and state taxes or Value Added Tax (VAT) with an aim to create a seamless unified market for the $2 trillion Indian economy.

Here are the latest updates and highlights from the GST rollout:

■ The effective GST rate on under- construction real estate projects will be 12% only and not 18% as there will be abatement for land cost, according to tax consultant EY.

Realtors’ body CREDAI President Jaxay Shah also said that the effective GST rate would remain at 12% and assured that as per the law, the developers would pass on the benefits of input tax credit to home buyers.

Yesterday, the government hiked the GST rate for the construction sector to 18% from 12% but removed land value from computation of tax liability. (PTI)

■ The GST Council is going to meet today at 7pm at Vigyan Bhawan, ahead of the midnight launch of GST. The GST Council is chaired by finance minister Jaitley and all the state finance ministers.

Special Function for #gstrollout to be held in historic Central Hall of Parliament House from 2300 hrs onwards today. #GST @S_MahajanLS pic.twitter.com/fa3eEGPWUM — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) June 30, 2017

■ Slamming the Modi government over the GST oll out at midnight tonight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says it would bring back the dreaded “Inspector Raj”. In a scathing attack on the government, she said the GST rules would lead to harassment of small traders and businesses.

“At the stroke of midnight on 14th August, 1947, India won her freedom. Now, at the midnight of 30th June, 2017, freedom and democracy stand to face grave danger,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mamata, a strong critic of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, said “I am shocked to find that the GST rules contain a rather draconian arrest clause which can lead to major harassment of businesses, particularly the small and medium, with some sections even being non-bailable too”.

“The mockery of Inspector Raj is back,” she said on the social networking site. (PTI)

■ Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has called for general strike in the valley on Saturday against the proposed implementation of GST in the state.

“We are against this new law in which they talk about one India, one tax. We will not allow the implementation of this new law, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. We will not allow the erosion of our special status. We are giving a call for Kashmir bandh tomorrow,” KTMF president Muhammad Yasin Khan said in Srinagar. (PTI)

■ Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said implementation of GST will make India a formal, easier and simpler, and a more revenue generating economy.

“GST will make India a formal, easier & simpler, a more revenue generating economy & 1 tax, 1 country economy. Will give a push 2 #MakeinIndia,” Kant said in tweet.

■ GST Network today launched an offline Excel based format for traders and businesses to upload sales data on the GST portal. The Excel template, comprising eight worksheets, is part of GST Network’s approach to make tax compliance easy and convenient for taxpayers and also reduce the time of compliance. As per the GST law, a return of all sales or trade made in a month have to be filed online by the 10th of the following month. Read more

■ Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday dubbed the implementation of GST as a “tamasha”, saying the reform was being rushed through in a “half-baked” manner as a “self-promotional spectacle”.

Gandhi, currently abroad on a holiday, hit out at the government, accusing it of being “insensitive” for rolling out GST without planning, foresight and institutional readiness, as it did during demonetisation. “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha,” he said on Twitter.

“But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning, foresight and institutional readiness,” Gandhi also tweeted. Read more