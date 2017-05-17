Govt gives last chance to NGOs to file annual returns

The home ministry said the registration under FCRA would not be renewed unless the annual returns were uploaded by the NGOs.

New Delhi: The Centre has given one final opportunity to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which had applied for renewal of their registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) but had not uploaded their annual returns from financial year 2010-11 to 2014-15, to do so.

“All such NGOs can upload their missing Annual Returns along with the requisite documents within a period of 30 days, starting from May 15, 2017 to June 14, 2017. Further no compounding fee will be imposed on them for late filing of Annual Returns during this period,” the home ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that the registration under FCRA would not be renewed unless the annual returns were uploaded by the NGOs.