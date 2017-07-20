Niti Aayog panel yet to finalise report on autonomous bodies: Govt

New Delhi: The Niti Aayog panel tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of autonomous bodies is yet to finalise its report, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The government think tank had formed this committee in January 2017 after being recommended by the finance ministry to suggest ways to enhance operational efficiency, governance mechanism and effectiveness of autonomous bodies in the country.

“Niti Aayog constituted the committee under the chairmanship of principal adviser... to review the autonomous bodies and make recommendations for enhancing their outcomes, effectiveness, efficiency and governance through a consultative process,” minister of state for planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

“In phase-1, the committee is holding consultations with the respective ministries/departments with regard to autonomous bodies set up under the Societies Registration Act. The report of the committee is yet to be finalised,” Singh said.

At present, the number of autonomous bodies in the country is more than 500, while in 1955, it was just 35.

Replying to a separate query, the minister said Niti Aayog is not aware of any demand from any labour organisation for restructuring/reorganising the think tank.