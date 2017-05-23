BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Sushil Modi in bitter Twitter battle

Patna: A day after a bitter Twitter war between two senior BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi, the latter Tuesday denied that he had named anyone or any leader in his tweet.

“A guilty mind is always suspicious. I did neither name anyone nor any leader. I just mentioned the word BJP’s ‘Shatru’ (enemy of BJP),” he told reporters indirectly taking a dig at the actor-politician. When pointed out that the word ‘Shatru’ was mentioned in inverted comma in his yesterday’s tweet, senior BJP leader said that “Shatru to inverted hota hai (Shatru (enemy) will be put in inverted always).”

Asked about action against the Patna Saheb MP, Modi made it clear that the issue of an MP did not come under the jurisdiction of the party’s state unit. “It is the central leadership which has jurisdiction to take action against any MP,” he said.

Angry over the use of word “Gaddar” (traitor) for him by Modi, second-term Lok Sabha member from Patna Saheb, Sinha fired fresh salvos at him. “To comment on utterances out of frustration & desperation made against me by some vested interests & spoilers of inner party democracy,” he tweeted. “Some people who are wholly & solely responsible for our party’s debacle in Bihar r today crying hoarse, hoping to regain their lost image,” he further wrote on the micro blogging site.

“Hope wish & pray that our dashing dynamic action hero Prime Minister @narendramodi & our hon’ble President of @BJP4India will take notice,” Sinha, who served as Union health minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, further added.

Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai apparently disapproving Sinha’s utterances said, “Nobody should utter anything opposed to the party’s view.”

With two senior BJP leaders locked in a bitter fight, the RJD and JD(U) took an aim at the saffron party. Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav took a dig at Modi through a tweet: “howcome a person calling a senior leader a “Shatru” be himself “sushil” (humble)?”

JD(U) state spokesman Neeraj Kumar referred to the use of a harsh word like “Gaddar” for a senior MP and said this showed the character of the party. PTI