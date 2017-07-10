7 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims killed in terror attack at J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar/New Delhi: At least seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday when militants attacked police guarding them during their trek to the shrine, police said, an attack likely to raise tensions in the Kashmir Valley.

J&K police inspector general Munir Ahmad Khan said the Amarnath Yatra attack was aimed at a police commando group in Anantnag, which lies on the way to the Amarnath shrine and was teeming with pilgrims. Six pilgrims and three policemen were wounded in the attack, he said.

The Amarnath pilgrims were travelling in a bus from Balram to Mir Bazar.

“In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured,” a J&K police official said. All the victims were from Gujarat, according to people aware of the matter.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7pm.

“Reportedly the bus was neither a part of convoy nor registered with shrine board. Troops of 90 Bn & 40 battalion of the CRPF were rushed to the spot,” said a senior CRPF official.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he said in another tweet.

Modi said he has spoken to the J&K governor and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required. Home minister Rajnath Singh too called Mufti and Vohra over the terror attack.

The terror attack comes a day after the Amarnath Yatra was resumed from Jammu on Sunday after a day-long suspension due to apprehensions of a law-and-order situation in the Kashmir Valley.