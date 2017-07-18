Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 01 13 PM IST

BJD to support Gopalkrishna Gandhi in vice-presidential election: Naveen Patnaik

BJD supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election held yesterday, but will not endorse Venkaiah Naidu, the alliance’s VP nominee

PTI
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in 2012 called Gopalkrishna Gandhi as an old and valued friend. Photo: Hindustan Times
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in 2012 called Gopalkrishna Gandhi as an old and valued friend. Photo: Hindustan Times

Latest News »

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced his party’s support to Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition’s candidate for the vice-presidential election.

The regional party had supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election, polling for which was held yesterday. However, Patnaik preferred to go with opposition parties this time.

More From Livemint »

    “The Biju Janata Dal will support Sri Gopalkrishna Gandhi,” the BJD president told reporters.

    BJD parliamentary party spokesman Kalikesh Singhdeo said, “Patnaik has proved that the BJD has been maintaining equal distance from the Congress and the BJP.”

    Patnaik had in 2012 said Gandhi was an “old and valued friend. We were friends even when I was not in politics”.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 01 13 PM IST
    Topics: Venkaiah Naidu Gopalkrishna Gandhi Naveen Patnaik BJD BJP

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share