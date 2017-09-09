CBSE seeks report from Ryan International School over killing of 7-year-old

Police stand guards at Ryan International School during a protest in Gurugram on Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday formed a two-member fact finding committee to probe the killing of a seven-year- old student in Gurugram’s Ryan International School and sought a report from its management within two days.

The move by the CBSE comes following outrage among parents after the student was found with his throat slit in the school washroom on Friday. “A two-member fact finding committee has been set up to enquire into the tragic murder of the student in the school premises. The school has also been asked to submit a report within two days along with the copy of the FIR,” a senior board official said.

Earlier Saturday, the acting principal of Ryan International School in New Delhi was suspended and all the security staff were removed. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises Saturday morning and protested for over two hours demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the gruesome murder while expressing dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

They also demanded that the school management be booked for the killing of the boy. The police said the Class II student was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse him. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.