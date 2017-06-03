Indian Army denies any casualties in Pakistan ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan had claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India’s “unprovoked” ceasefire violation in Tatta Pani sector along the line of control. Photo: AFP

Jammu: The Indian Army on Saturday denied any casualties among its soldiers in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No causalities have been caused to our own soldiers in ceasefire violation along LoC,” a senior officer of 16 Corps said. “The claim of the Pakistan Army that it killed 5 Indian soldiers, destroyed bunkers in firing on LoC, is totally wrong,” he said. Pakistan had claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India’s “unprovoked” ceasefire violation in Tatta Pani sector along the line of control.

A woman suffered injuries when a mortar shell exploded close to her house in Qasba Shahpur belt in Poonch sector on Saturday, police said, adding that she was hospitalised. The police said Pakistani troops were targeting residential areas and hamlets with mortar bombs and the shells were landing deep inside the border.

Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0920 hours today along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, a defence spokesman said. Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Friday as well along the LoC in Poonch sector, the spokesman said.

The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively and firing was underway in both sectors, he said.