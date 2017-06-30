Donald Trump launches another tweet blast at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

Washington: President Donald Trump again blasted MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” saying on Twitter he watched the “low rated” show “for the first time in long time.” He called the show, “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump said in a tweet that host Joe Scarborough called him “to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no!” He calls it a “Bad show.”

In a column posted on the Washington Post website, Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski said the White House staff warned them the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about them “unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Trump on Thursday attacked the show’s hosts, saying host Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” in a December encounter.