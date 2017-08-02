48 IAS, IPS, IRS officers face corruption cases: Jitendra Singh
MoS for personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the govt has approved sanction for prosecution of 48 IAS, IPS, and IRS officers for their alleged involvement in corruption
New Delhi: The government has approved sanction for prosecution of 48 IAS, IPS, and IRS officers for their alleged involvement in corruption, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Of these, 23 were from Indian Administrative Service, three from Indian Police Service and 22 from Indian Revenue Service, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
The sanction to prosecute them was granted from 2014-15 till date, he said.
A total of 13 such officers have been dismissed from service during the same period. They include four IAS officers, one from IPS, and eight from IRS, the minister said.
First Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 05 02 PM IST
