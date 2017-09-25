LIVE: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to address BJP national executive meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is being attended by over 2,000 delegates at the Talkatora Stadium. Party president Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural speech.

The two-day National Executive meeting was inaugurated by Shah on Sunday, who also held a meeting with office-bearers, state chiefs and organisational leaders to finalise agenda items, including resolutions, which the national executive is expected to discuss today, the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Here are the latest updates and developments from the BJP National Executive meet at the Talkatora Stadium:

■ BJP national executive meeting underway at Talkatora Stadium.

The ongoing meet is being called an “extended” meeting as the saffron party wraps up its year-long celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of its founder Deendayal Upadhyaya, NDTV reports.

#Visuals from BJP National Executive Meet in Delhi pic.twitter.com/slrL5L15gZ — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

■ Modi, who will deliver the valedictory address today evening, may use the opportunity to highlight his government’s pro-poor measures and other policy decisions. With the opposition parties attacking the government’s handling of the economy by citing the fall in GDP rate and demonetisation figures, Modi is expected to take them on and highlight his dispensation’s “successes” in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources said.

■ A key highlight of the meeting will be the presence of the party’s elected lawmakers—close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs, besides its core group leaders from states among others today.

■ During the office bearers’ meeting yesterday, Shah reviewed the performance of the party’s expansion drive in the last one year. More than four lakh party workers covered the 4,100 state assembly seats to strengthen the party and shared the development measures initiated by the government, party general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.

■ It was also decided to take forward prime minister Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission and the resolve to establish a ‘New India’ and make them a success, he said.

■ General Secretary Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also shared the details of Shah’s country-wide tour during the meeting and said the party chief travelled 50,000 km and interacted with 18,000 workers across the country to strengthen the BJP.

■ To mark the birth centenary celebrations of Upadhyaya, BJP has also dedicated the year to the ‘welfare of the poor’ and the government has taken various initiatives on this front while curbing corruption, Yadav said.

पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन। Remembering our inspiration, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2017

■ The BJP sources said the party’s resolution is likely to assert that the economy has been doing better under the NDA than it did under the previous UPA government. The roll-out of the GST has been described by the party as a major success of the government which, it has asserted, will integrate the country’s economy. The prime minister’s agenda of development is also expected be a key feature.

■ A senior party leader said the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed a threat to security, may also find a mention. With the government and the party embracing Upadhyaya’s plank of ‘antyodaya’ (upliftment of the last man), the executive is expected to cite a number of measures taken by the Union and the BJP-ruled states for the poor’s welfare.

