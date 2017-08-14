Sahara Group’s Aamby Valley auction process begins at Rs37,000 crore reserve price

Sahara had asked the court to postpone the auction, which was scheduled to start with publication of a notice on 14 August, till 16 September to enable group chief Subrata Roy to arrange the money. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: A Supreme Court-ordered auction process began on Monday for Aamby Valley resort town of embattled Sahara group at a reserve price of nearly Rs37,000 crore.

The official liquidator of the Bombay high court published an auction notice on Monday inviting prospective bidders for the integrated hill city township near Lonavala, located between Mumbai and Pune.

A Mauritius-based investor, Royale Partners Investment Fund, last week said it has offered to invest $1.67 billion (over Rs10,700 crore) in Sahara group’s Aamby Valley project. Sahara group pegs the market valuation of this project at over Rs1 lakh crore.

Replying to emailed queries about its proposed deal with Sahara group, RPMG Investment told PTI, “As deposed by Sahara before the Supreme Court of India, Royale Partners Investment Fund Ltd and its Limited Partners have agreed to invest $1.67 billion in the Aamby Valley Project”.

Sahara’s advocate Gautam Awasthi had said in a statement that the group had moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking permission for entering into an agreement with Victor Koenig UK Ltd, with the nominee Royale Partners Investment Fund Limited, for inviting an investment of $1.67 billion into its Aamby Valley project.

“....Sahara’s had also prayed for stopping the auction process. After hearing counsels for Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), amicus curie and Kapil Sibal, senior advocate for Sahara, the Supreme Court has opened a window for Sahara by permitting them to enter into the negotiations and deposit the amount before this court, and that is Rs1,500 crore to be deposited before the next date,” he said.

Awasthi had said that it was said by the judge that if Rs1,500 crore is deposited, then auction order will be withdrawn. The Supreme Court on Thursday said the auction process will go on according to the schedule, but if Rs1,500 crore is paid, as proposed by the group, into the Sebi-Sahara refund account by 7 September, then it may pass an appropriate order.

The group had asked the court to postpone the auction, which was scheduled to start with publication of a notice on 14 August, till 16 September to enable Sahara group chief Subrata Roy arrange the money. Sahara lawyer told the court that hotels in New York have been sold and soon money would be coming into the Sahara account after which Rs1,500 crore would be deposited into the Sebi-Sahara refund account by 7 September, as had been directed by the court.

Sahara has been engaged in a long-running battle with the capital market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). The apex court had on 25 July asked the embattled Sahara chief to deposit Rs1,500 crore in the Sebi-Sahara account by 7 September and said that it might then deliberate upon his plea seeking 18 months more time for making complete repayment.