PM Modi, Ivanka Trump to inaugurate entrepreneurship summit on 28 November

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, adviser to US President Donald Trump, will inaugurate the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad starting 28 November, senior officials representing the joint US and Indian organizing team said.

The US team is currently in India to discuss modalities of the GES. Jennifer Arrangio, senior director for international organizations and alliances at the National Security Council, said this year’s theme for the event is ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’.

Ivanka Trump, who is the daughter of the US President from his first wife, will be in the state capital on 28 November for the inauguration, and will probably remain in the city for a part of the next day, Arrangio told reporters at a press conference along with other officials on Thursday.

Representing the Indian team, C. Muralikrishna Kumar, senior adviser, NITI Aayog, said the summit will focus on health care and life sciences, digital economy, financial technology, media and entertainment, and energy and infrastructure. “There will also be lots of parallel sessions by prominent speakers who have contributed to entrepreneurship,” he added.

Arrangio also said 1,200 entrepreneurs will participate, a third each from the US, India and the rest of the world. Kumar said the “critical” sessions will begin from 29 November, which will also be covered and aired by Doordarshan.

“We are also planning to launch an app for the delegates to network with their peers. It will go live 10 days before the summit. They can make their own schedules (of who to meet, etc.),” Kumar said. He added that the event will be important because any innovation made in India is relevant to the rest of the world and vice versa.

Arrangio also mentioned that Ivanka Trump, who will be leading the US delegation at the event, will be talking on ‘women empowerment and entrepreneurship’. This year’s GES was chosen to be held at Hyderabad because of its strong presence of major US and Indian tech firms, robust start-up ecosystem, premier academic institutions and supportive government policies that encourage entrepreneurship, said a press release from the US Consulate General’s Hyderabad office.