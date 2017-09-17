BJP MP Mahant Chandnath passes away
Jaipur/New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.
The 61-year-old won the Alwar seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections after defeating Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh.
BJP state spokesperson Anand Sharma said Chandnath was suffering from cancer and the end came at a hospital in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the MP. “Saddened by the demise of LS MP from Alwar, Mahant Chand Nath ji. He will be remembered for his rich social work. My deepest condolences,” the prime minister said in a tweet.
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, saying it is an irreparable loss to her and the entire BJP family.
Chandnath will be remembered for his contribution for the developmental works, she said. “I wish peace for the departed soul,” Raje said in a tweet.
Latest News »
- Narendra Modi achieving India’s economic integration: Amit Shah
- Govt may raise over Rs15,000 crore from share sale of 2 PSU insurers
- P V Sindhu conquers Nozomi Okuhara to clinch Korea Open title
- SBI Life Insurance and Prataap Snacks IPOs this week, eye Rs8,882 crore
- ITC says 40 new hotels with 5,000 rooms in pipeline
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins