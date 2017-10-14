Narendra Modi, Amit Shah meet to finalise Himachal Pradesh poll candidates

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi, and BJP chief Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, met in New Delhi tonight to finalise the party candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, scheduled to be held on 9 November.

The party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) deliberated on the names of probables to contest elections for the 68-seat assembly, for over two hours, and a list of candidates is likely to be announced tomorrow, a party leader said.

Two-time Himachal chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who also attended the meeting, and Union minister J.P. Nadda, a member of the CEC, are being seen as the two most likely choices for the post of chief minister, with the latter being considered a favourite because of his clean image and proximity to the party’s central leadership.

However, party has not yet named any chief ministerial candidate. The filing of nomination is scheduled to begin from 16 October and conclude on 23 October.