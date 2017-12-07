Centre to Supreme Court: Will extend deadline to link Aadhaar till 31 March
The last date for linking Aadhaar for mobile services, however, will remain 6 February 2018 due to a judicial order
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will extend the deadline to mandatorily link Aadhaar with various schemes and services under the government schemes till 31 March 2018.
The last date for linking Aadhaar for mobile services, however, will remain 6 February 2018 due to a judicial order, attorney general K.K. Venugopal said in the apex court.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will set up a Constitution Bench next week to hear interim pleas seeking stay on the Centre’s move to link Aadhaar with various schemes and services.
First Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 11 18 AM IST
