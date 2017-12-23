Fodder scam case: A timeline of events

RJD chief Lalu Prasad escorted by police officials after being convicted by the special CBI court in fodder scam case in Ranchi on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Ranchi/Patna: The Rs950-crore fodder scam was unearthed in the undivided Bihar regime in 1996. After Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, 39 of the 61 cases were transferred to the new state. There were 20 truck loads of documents in the case, in which a special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad.

Here’s a timeline of events:

1996

January

The fodder scam is unearthed after deputy commissioner of Chaibasa, Amit Khare, raids the Animal Husbandry Department.

March

Patna high court asks CBI to investigate the fodder scam. CBI registers FIR in the Chaibasa (in undivided Bihar) Treasury case.

1997

June

CBI files chargesheet names Lalu Prasad as one of the accused.

July

Lalu Prasad quits as chief minister, anoints Rabri Devi as CM. Surrenders before CBI court. Sent to judicial custody.

2000

April

Rabri Devi too named as accused in the case but is granted bail.

2001

October

Supreme Court transfers case to Jharkhand HC after Bihar’s bifurcation.

2002

February

Trial begins in Special CBI court in Jharkhand.

2006

December

A Patna lower court acquits Lalu Prasad and Rabri in disproportionate assets case.

2012

March

Charges framed against Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra.

2013

September

Lalu Prasad, Mishra and 45 others convicted in another fodder scam case. Lalu sent to Ranchi jail and disqualified as Lok Sabha member; debarred from contesting elections.

December

Supreme Court grants bail to Lalu Prasad.

2017

May

Trial revives after Supreme Court order on 8 May. Apex court asks lower court to separately try them in Deoghar Treasury case.

23 December

CBI special court finds Lalu Prasad and 17 others guilty. Prasad now stands convicted in 2 out of 6 cases.