Fodder scam case: A timeline of events
Ranchi/Patna: The Rs950-crore fodder scam was unearthed in the undivided Bihar regime in 1996. After Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, 39 of the 61 cases were transferred to the new state. There were 20 truck loads of documents in the case, in which a special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad.
Here’s a timeline of events:
1996
January
The fodder scam is unearthed after deputy commissioner of Chaibasa, Amit Khare, raids the Animal Husbandry Department.
March
Patna high court asks CBI to investigate the fodder scam. CBI registers FIR in the Chaibasa (in undivided Bihar) Treasury case.
1997
June
CBI files chargesheet names Lalu Prasad as one of the accused.
July
Lalu Prasad quits as chief minister, anoints Rabri Devi as CM. Surrenders before CBI court. Sent to judicial custody.
2000
April
Rabri Devi too named as accused in the case but is granted bail.
2001
October
Supreme Court transfers case to Jharkhand HC after Bihar’s bifurcation.
2002
February
Trial begins in Special CBI court in Jharkhand.
2006
December
A Patna lower court acquits Lalu Prasad and Rabri in disproportionate assets case.
2012
March
Charges framed against Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra.
2013
September
Lalu Prasad, Mishra and 45 others convicted in another fodder scam case. Lalu sent to Ranchi jail and disqualified as Lok Sabha member; debarred from contesting elections.
December
Supreme Court grants bail to Lalu Prasad.
2017
May
Trial revives after Supreme Court order on 8 May. Apex court asks lower court to separately try them in Deoghar Treasury case.
23 December
CBI special court finds Lalu Prasad and 17 others guilty. Prasad now stands convicted in 2 out of 6 cases.
