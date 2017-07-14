Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 01 59 PM IST

China bears responsibility for Liu Xiaobo’s death: Nobel committee

Chinese government bears a ‘heavy responsibility’ for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, says Nobel Committee head Berit Reiss-Andersen

Gwladys Fouche
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo died on Thursday while still in custody following a battle with cancer, after Chinese officials ignored pleas to free him in his final days. Photo: AFP
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo died on Thursday while still in custody following a battle with cancer, after Chinese officials ignored pleas to free him in his final days. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

Oslo (Norway): The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said on Thursday.

“We find it deeply disturbing that Liu Xiaobo was not transferred to a facility where he could receive adequate medical treatment before he became terminally ill,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen.

More From Livemint »

    “The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death,” she told Reuters in an emailed statement. Reuters

    First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 01 59 PM IST
    Topics: Liu Xiaobo Nobel Peace Prize China Nobel laureate Nobel panel

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share