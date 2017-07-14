China bears responsibility for Liu Xiaobo’s death: Nobel committee
Chinese government bears a ‘heavy responsibility’ for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, says Nobel Committee head Berit Reiss-Andersen
Oslo (Norway): The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said on Thursday.
“We find it deeply disturbing that Liu Xiaobo was not transferred to a facility where he could receive adequate medical treatment before he became terminally ill,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen.
“The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death,” she told Reuters in an emailed statement. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 01 59 PM IST
