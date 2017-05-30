| E-Paper
Last Modified: Tue, May 30 2017. 02 21 PM IST

Indian divers to join Sri Lanka flood rescue as death toll climbs

The Indian navy is sending divers and medical teams to Sri Lanka to help rescue people marooned by severe flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 183 people

AP
More than 80,000 people were still in relief camps because their homes had been completely destroyed or were located in areas still unreachable. Photo: Reuters
Colombo: The Indian navy is sending divers and medical teams to Sri Lanka to help rescue people marooned by severe flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 183 people.

The death toll is expected to rise, with more than 100 people still missing since rain-triggered floods and mudslides swamped southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation on Friday.

Many of the hundreds of thousands asked to evacuate over the weekend had returned home by Tuesday to begin clearing debris and mud from their waterlogged homes. But more than 80,000 people were still in relief camps because their homes had been completely destroyed or were located in areas still unreachable.

