Insurgency incidents in north-east have reduced: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said sustained security initiatives during the last three years have brought peace to the north-east after decades of insurgency. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the backbone of Bodo insurgent group NDFB(S) has been broken by security forces which has resulted in a lesser number of violent incidents in the north-east region during the three-year rule of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

As many as 911 NDFB operatives were arrested, 52 were neutralised a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered, he said. “We have taken effective action against National Democratic Front of Bodoland/Saoraigwra or NDRB(S). There have been sustained counter-insurgency operations against them. Their backbone has been broken,” he said.

Singh said sustained security initiatives during the last three years have brought peace and stability to the north-east after decades of insurgency. The number of insurgency incidents was lowest in 2015 since 1997 and further reduced in 2016. He said in 2014 there were 824 such incidents, in 2015 the number came down to 524 and last year it was further reduced to 484. The civilian casualty in the north-east has come down drastically, he said.

In 2015, there were 48 civilian deaths which has come down to 46 in 2016, he said. In 2008, there were 466 civilian casualties, Singh added while briefing reporters on the achievements of the home ministry in the past three years.

The number of kidnapping incidents in the region have also substantially declined, the home minister said. There were 369 such incidents in 2014, which came down to 267 in 2015 and further reduced to 168 last year, he added.