Sitaram Yechury reiterates not in race for Rajya Sabha’s third term

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has once again denied that he is in the running for a third term as a Rajya Sabha member. This comes after the West Bengal unit of the party asked him to consider a third term.

Addressing a press conference at the end of a two-day politburo meeting of the party, Yechury said: “As far as the Rajya Sabha election is concerned, I reiterate, the norm in our party is that a third term is not normally given. I am not violating that norm. Once the notification comes then the party will take appropriate action. Let the election be notified first.”

Yechury is a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. His term ends in August but a notification for election is yet to be issued.

“The West Bengal unit has sent a proposal but it will be taken up once a notification comes. Each proposal will be considered at the highest level,” he added.

Six seats from West Bengal fall vacant in August. As the party doesn’t have the required numbers to elect a member to the Upper House, it will need the support of the Congress. The Left Front has 32 members and Congress 44 in the 294-seat state assembly.

Taking forward their protest against the ban on sale of cattle, members of the CPM will hold meetings with non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers. This comes after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to all non-BJP chief ministers to oppose the move.

The decision to do so was taken at the politburo meeting which ended on Wednesday.

The politburo also called the three years of BJP rule at the Centre a betrayal of electoral promises. “These three years have been marked by a total betrayal of the electoral promises made by this government to the people of our country. Instead of the promised ‘aache din’, people’s miseries have been mounting and their hardships growing,” the party said in a statement.