Supreme Court rejects Sasikala’s plea to review verdict in DA case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected AIADMK leader V. K. Sasikala’s plea to review its verdict sentencing her to 4-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.

The apex court decision is a setback to Sasikala who is already mired in a controversy over alleged bribes to jail officials to avail facilities as well as the merger between AIADMK’s two factions led by Tamil Nadu chief minister E. Palaniswami and former CM O. Panneerselvam.

A key condition of the merger has been to expel Sasikala from the party when the General Council meeting is convened.

Sasikala is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Parapana Agrahara jail. She had moved the apex court in the first week of May this year.