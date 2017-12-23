Open to recommendations to strengthen Aadhaar: Arun Jaitley

The government would always remain open for any further improvements to strengthen the Aadhaar infrastructure, said FM Arun Jaitley at the launch of ‘Aadhaar: Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution’, a book by Shankar Aiyar, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The government is open to recommendations that will further strengthen the Aadhaar infrastructure, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

Aadhaar has extensively evolved over the last few years and will keep changing as technology evolves to strengthen the privacy framework, said the finance minister. “Obviously, you have to build adequate firewalls but, at the same time, the larger public interest will always have to prevail over personal interests,” said Jaitley.

Jaitley was delivering a keynote address at the launch Aadhaar: Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, a book by Shankar Aiyar, visiting senior fellow at IDFC Institute.

“I’m quite certain the last word on this has not been said yet and therefore we would always remain open for any further improvements to strengthen this,” the finance minister added.

Jaitley, in his keynote address, recounted the journey of Aadhaar since it’s formation by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). He said that necessary legislative backing was introduced with time to address the various concerns to the Aadhaar infrastructure.

There are more than 1.19 billion Aadhaar card holders in the country.

Last week, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with mobile services and opening of new bank accounts to 31 March 2018.