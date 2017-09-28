Under-5 mortality rate dips from 59 per 1,000 live births in 2010 to 43 in 2015

The Union cabinet recently reviewed the progress of the National Health Mission . Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Union cabinet recently reviewed the progress of the National Health Mission (NHM).

Among the highlights of the review was the decline in the under-5 mortality rate (U5MR) from 59 per 1,000 live births in 2010 to 43 in 2015 and the maternal mortality rate (MMR) from 178 per 100,000 live births in 2010-12 to 167 in 2011-13.

The infant mortality rate (IMR) also declined from 39 children under one year of age per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 37 in 2015.

And, the total fertility rate (TFR) declined from 2.5 in 2010 to 2.3 in 2015. Under NHM, a total of Rs88,353.59 crore has been released to states and Union territories between 2012-13 and 2016-17.