Delhiites told to shun SUVs during Diwali to help fight air pollution

Social activists sit near earthen lamps, lit in a formation that reads ‘No Crackers’, to urge people not to burn crackers on Diwali festival, in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: An interdepartmental task force on environmental health has recommended that people in the national capital region use public transport or drive small cars this Diwali and avoid driving SUVs (sports utility vehicles) for a few days as this would add to the pollution in the city.

Along with this, the task force set up under the Central Pollution Control Board, ministry of environment, has also made recommendations along the lines of advisories issued by the US environmental protection agency (EPA) during Ozone Action Days. The US agency advises drivers not to refuel their cars during Ozone Action Days as cars and trucks account for a third of air pollution in the country.

An Ozone Action Day is declared when weather conditions are likely to combine with emissions to form high levels of ozone near the ground, with potentially harmful health effects.

“The refuelling of cars should be done in the evening when the temperature is low, which means lower evaporation of petrol or diesel so fewer fumes go into the air and thus lead to less pollution,” said T.K. Joshi, a member of the task force on air pollution.

He said that after Diwali people will be breathing a cocktail of chemicals due to the burning of crackers, various perfumed diyas and other harmful gas releasing items. “The worst is that we don’t know what impact it will cause to human health. We have recommended bigger vehicles (stay) at home. With this, we can at least prevent further worsening of air quality,” said Joshi.

Taking a cue from Taiwan in keeping air pollution at bay the task force has recommended that the elderly, sick, those with heart and lung disease, children and pregnant women stay indoors and avoid peak traffic hours unless there is an important reason to venture out.

“Closing windows in Taiwan proved to be effective in reducing pollution indoors. If the house is on a street, people should close the windows during peak traffic hours to keep bad air out and see the window has a good seal so that small particles do not enter indoors,” Joshi said.

The task force has also cautioned smokers. “Smokers have five times the health risk when they smoke commuting in high traffic areas as they accumulate more benzene which cigarettes smoke also contributes upping their cancer risk,” the advisory stated.