Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Sep 16 2017. 05 39 PM IST

Zimbabwe leader Morgan Tsvangirai ill after meeting, airlifted to hospital

Sixty-five-year-old Morgan Tsvangirai’s symptoms came on suddenly while at a meeting of his main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Kadoma
Joe Brock
Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Photo: Reuters
Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

Harare: Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai suffered severe vomiting after a party meeting and was airlifted from Harare to a Johannesburg hospital, a senior member of the party said on Saturday.

Tsvangirai’s condition was currently stable, the person said, adding that the sudden illness did not relate to Tsvangirai’s ongoing cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old’s symptoms came on suddenly while at a meeting of his main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Thursday evening in Kadoma, a city around 160km southwest of the capital Harare, the person said. He was taken to hospital on Friday, the person added.

Tsvangirai, who leads a broad coalition of opposition parties, is due to challenge his long-time political foe President Robert Mugabe at an election next year.

Tsvangirai said last year that he was being treated for colon cancer.

Two other Zimbabwean political sources confirmed the details of his illness and move to South Africa. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Sep 16 2017. 05 39 PM IST
Topics: Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai Movement for Democratic Change Kadoma ill

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share