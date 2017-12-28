Narada sting: CBI to start reconstruction of events next month

Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel is expected to arrive for the CBI investigation in Kolkata by 10 January. Photo: HT

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Mathew Samuel, the journalist who conducted the Narada News sting operation, to come to Kolkata early next month for “reconstruction of events” jointly with accused Trinamool Congress leaders seen in a video footage receiving cash from him.

From among the 13 people named in the first information report, or FIR, the federal agency has decided to start reconstruction with Sovan Chatterjee, the mayor of Kolkata, and Aparupa Poddar, a member of the Lok Sabha, key officers said, asking not to be named.

“The CBI has asked me to visit Kolkata for reconstruction of events,” Samuel said in a phone interview. The mayor wasn’t available for comments—he didn’t reply to a text message or phone calls. Poddar, who is currently in Delhi, said she would not comment on the matter in view of the ongoing investigation.

Samuel is expected to arrive in Kolkata by 10 January 2018.

The reconstruction of events is aimed at piecing together various evidences and statements made by Samuel and others during the investigation to corroborate what is seen in the video footage, officers said. This is a crucial leg in the investigation with major implications in trial, they added.

CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating the Narada News sting operation under an order of the Supreme Court from April. The agencies have started a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and several other criminal charges.

Some of the accused leaders had moved the Calcutta high court, challenging the authenticity of the footage released by Narada News ahead of last year’s assembly election in West Bengal. The sting operation, however, was conducted two years earlier, ahead of the 2014 general election, according to Samuel.

The Calcutta high court had the tape examined in forensic laboratories and ruled earlier this year that it had not been doctored, while asking the CBI to investigate the scam. The Calcutta high court’s verdict was challenged, but upheld in the apex court.

During the investigation so far, Poddar has told the two federal agencies that she was a greenhorn in politics when in 2014 the sting operation was conducted and that she wasn’t aware that political donations in excess of Rs20,000 could not be taken in cash.

She has claimed in her statements to the CBI and ED that she had agreed to receive the cash on the advice of senior leaders and that the entire amount was spent on elections, officers said.

CBI has interrogated Samuel and all the accused persons separately. The agency has also visited the homes and offices of various leaders seen in the video footage, but this is the first time it is going to have Samuel and the accused persons recounting together what happened back in 2014 in a bid to establish the sequence of events and the identity of everyone involved, officers said.