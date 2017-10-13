Amit Shah refutes allegations of wrongdoing by son’s company

BJP president Amit Shah said that while his son Jay Amit Shah’s firm Temple Enterprise achieved a turnover of Rs80 crore, it incurred a loss of Rs1.5 crore. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday said there was no question of any wrongdoing by a company promoted by his son, Jay Amit Shah.

The firm hadn’t received any government land or contract worth even a rupee, Shah said at an event organized by news channel Aaj Tak in Ahmedabad.

Hitting out at his detractors, Shah said if there were any documents to prove allegations of wrongdoing by his son’s company, they should be produced before a court of law.

Jay Shah has filed a criminal defamation case against a news website, The Wire, for reporting that the revenue of his firm, Temple Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, had gone up 16,000 times after the BJP came to power at the centre in 2014.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said there had been many allegations of corruption against that party, but noted that it hadn’t filed a similar lawsuit.

After the report by The Wire was published, leaders of the Congress and other rivals of the BJP made it a rallying point, levelling allegations of crony capitalism. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi raised the issue during his recent three-day rally in poll-bound Gujarat.

The report also questioned unsecured loans that it said had been taken by Jai Shah’s company.

Shah said the firm was into trading of commodities like rice and millet, a high-value and low-profit venture.

He said the firm had not taken unsecured loans, but a line of credit.

And while the company achieved a turnover of Rs80 crore, it incurred a loss of Rs1.5 crore, Shah said.

He also refuted allegations of money laundering and said all payments were made by cheque.

Congress has held press conferences in as many as 12 states, demanding a judicial probe into the matter. The BJP has strongly refuted the allegations against Jay Shah.

On 9 October, Shah filed a criminal defamation case at a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad against seven respondents, including the author of the report, and the editor of The Wire.

In his application to the court, Jay Shah sought criminal action against the respondents for defaming and tarnishing his reputation through an article that he said was “scandalous, frivolous, misleading, derogatory, libellous and consisting of several defamatory statements”.