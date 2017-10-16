Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh: a two-horse race

Election Commission said polls in Himachal Pradesh would be held on 9 November but, in a departure from the norm, did not announce the dates for Gujarat. Photo: Mint

The last of the state polls in 2017 are upon us. Last week, the Election Commission said polls in Himachal Pradesh would be held on 9 November but, in a departure from the norm, did not announce the dates for Gujarat.

The two are among the few states where it’s a straight fight between the two largest national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Here’s how the two-horse race has shaped up in the two states since 1985, when the BJP began its electoral ascendancy.

In seven elections, Himachal has alternated between the two parties, while Gujarat has mostly been a BJP bastion, with 1985 being the last time the Congress won a decisive mandate.

