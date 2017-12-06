China, Russia foreign ministers in India next week

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj will host in the 15th RIC foreign ministerial meeting in New Delhi on 11 December 2017. Photo: HT

New Delhi: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are to visit India next week for the 15th foreign ministerial meeting of Russia, India and China (RIC) trilateral grouping, an Indian foreign ministry statement said Tuesday.

Wang’s visit is the first to India after Xi Jinping was endorsed for a second term as president of China by the 19th People’s Party Congress in Beijing in October.

It also follows the 73-day tense military standoff between India and China on the Doklam plateau in Bhutan which ended on 28 August. The military confrontation was seen as the most serious in two decades. And its end on 28 August saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel to Beijing for the BRICS summit.

BRICS denotes the grouping of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“During their visit, they will take part, together with the host Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, in the 15th RIC (Russia, India, China) foreign ministerial meeting in New Delhi on 11 December 2017. The meeting is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interest as well as discuss trilateral exchanges and activities. A joint communiqué is expected to be released following the meeting,” the Indian statement said.

New Delhi was to host the Russia-India-China meet in April, but China did not confirm Wang’s attendance against the backdrop of New Delhi turning a deaf ear to Beijing’s protests over the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, visiting Arunachal Pradesh. China stakes claim to almost all of Arunachal Pradesh describing it as part of southern Tibet.