International Yoga Day: Metro, traffic restrictions put in place at Connaught Place

New Delhi: Parking areas will be closed in Connaught Place’s inner circle from Tuesday night, while entry and exit at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be restricted till 8:30 am on Wednesday, as part of preparations to ensure a smooth International Yoga Day.

Though vehicular traffic and parking areas in Connaught Place’s inner circle will be closed till Wednesday morning, people will be allowed to walk freely in the area and shops will also remain open.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is gearing up for the International Yoga Day on Wednesday, centre of which in the national capital will be the Connaught Place area.

“The vehicular traffic in the Connaught Place’s inner circle area will be closed from 11 pm tonight (Tuesday) till 11:30 am on 21 June for preparations and arrangements for organising the event. Shops and pedestrian traffic will remain open but no inner circle parking lots will be available,” a senior NDMC official said. He said the civic body has kept the traffic police and New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) in the loop.

As many as 10,000 people will join Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the common yoga performance in the national capital on Wednesday.

The NDMC will organise the Delhi edition of the event at Connaught Place, its six radials and inner circles, roads along with three gardens—Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden—and also at Children Park at India Gate.

Meanwhile, entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed on Wednesday till 8:30 am for Yoga Day celebrations, a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

“As advised by the Delhi Police, entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed (from 5:30 am) till 8:30 am 21 June in view of security requirements,” the senior official said. However, passengers who alight at the station to take connecting trains on Line 3/4 (Blue Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) and vice versa during this period may do so, he added.

The metro station will be fully functional from 8:30 am, the official added. The Blue Line extends from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/ Noida City Centre and the Yellow Line spans Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.