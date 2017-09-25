State oil firms plan Rs 723 crore of LPG investment in UP : Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Pradeep Gaur / Mint

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday about Rs 723 crore of investment is being planned in Uttar Pradesh on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) infrastructure to promote use of clean energy and for generating job opportunities.

At a function in Lucknow organised to issue more than 300 LPG distributorships to selected entrepreneurs in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Pradhan said the planned projects will create jobs in LPG bottling, cylinder manufacturing, stove manufacturing, transportation and supply chain, according to a statement from oil ministry.

“Three new LPG bottling plants have been planned at Gorakhpur, Gonda and Varanasi at a total estimated investment of Rs. 463 crore. In addition, capacity augmentation of existing bottling plants at Trishundi, Unnao and Gorakhpur with a total estimated expenditure of about Rs 260 crores will also be done,” the statement said quoting Pradhan.

The investment in infrastructure is based on estimated higher consumption of the clean cooking fuel. Already under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 6.2 million LPG connections have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, about a fifth of the 30 million connections issued under the scheme since its launch on 1 May 2016. The ministry statement also said that there is also a plan to lay an LPG pipeline from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh touching several towns in Uttar Pradesh.

“In last three years we have added 1,000 distributors and plan to add 1,000 more in the coming year,“ the statement said quoting Pradhan on the central government’s plan to widen the distribution network.

The government has been relying on the hydrocarbon sector dominated by public sector companies to develop neglected regions by investing in infrastructure across the value chain.