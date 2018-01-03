Palestinians will not be ‘blackmailed’ by Donald Trump’s funding threat, says official

“We will not be blackmailed,” senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement. Photo: Reuters

Jerusalem: The Palestinians will not be “blackmailed” by US President Donald Trump, a senior official said Wednesday, after he threatened to cut aid to them worth more than $300 million a year.

“We will not be blackmailed,” senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.

“President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions!”