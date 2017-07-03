One militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama district
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said one militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on.
The identity of the slain terrorist could not be ascertained immediately, he added.
First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 08 AM IST
