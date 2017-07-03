Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 08 AM IST

One militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama district

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
File photo. Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. Photo: Nitin Kanotra/HT
File photo. Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. Photo: Nitin Kanotra/HT

Latest News »

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said one militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on.

More From Livemint »

    The identity of the slain terrorist could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 08 AM IST
    Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama district Kashmir militant Kashmir encounter

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share