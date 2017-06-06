Narendra Modi asks officials to focus on cyber security of GST infrastructure

Officials informed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the IT infrastructure, training of officials, integration with banks, and enrolment of existing taxpayers will be in readiness in time for the 1 July roll-out. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked officials involved in rolling out the goods and service tax (GST) from 1 July to pay maximum attention to cyber security issues of the IT systems supporting the new indirect tax regime, an official statement said here.

At a meeting here to review the preparedness of implementing GST from 1 July, Modi discussed with senior officials the IT and human resources readiness as well as the extent of training given to officers on query handling and monitoring.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley was also present at the meeting.

Officials informed the prime minister that the IT infrastructure, training of officials, integration with banks, and enrolment of existing taxpayers will be in readiness in time for the 1 July roll-out.

The statement said quoting Modi that GST roll-out will be an unprecedented turning point for the economy, which will greatly benefit the common man.

In a separate informal meeting on Monday, Modi met all secretaries of government departments and urged them to identify concrete goals to be achieved by 2022 – the 75th anniversary of independence.

Modi said top civil servants in the country have an opportunity to transform the lives of one-sixth of humanity and urged them to work beyond the silos of their respective ministries.

Modi also called for a mission mode approach to develop 100 most backward districts in India.